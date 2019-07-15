FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Barry moves on, drier days on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, Barry was downgraded to a post-tropical system. While no longer a true tropical system, the remnants of Barry still have the potential to be a flood-maker as the system heads from Arkansas into Missouri and the northeast in the coming days. Indeed, Barry’s large-scale counterclockwise flow is still plainly evident on satellite and radar, and that flow pattern continues to pull moisture off the Gulf and across the Bayou State. While the major rain threat is ending for Louisiana, that broad threat will mean maintaining rain chances at 40% to 50% Tuesday.
Tuesday should start out mostly dry, but we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two in the morning. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the mid 70s. By lunchtime Tuesday, the WAFB Storm Team is anticipating isolated to scattered showers in the area, with rain chances increasing as we head into the afternoon. Look for highs Tuesday in the upper 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
After that, we will enjoy a run of drier days, but not entirely free of rain. The First Alert Forecast carries rain chances at 20% for Wednesday and Thursday and then 30% for Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s all four days, with afternoon highs generally running between 90° to the lower 90s.
The First Alert Extended Forecast shows calls for a repetitive weather pattern all of next week. We are anticipating morning lows in the low to mid 70s, afternoon highs running from 90° to the lower 90s, and rain chances at about 40% to 50% each day. In effect, the Storm Team forecast into next week (July 21 through 25) reads like a run of typical summer days for the Baton Rouge area.
We are certain everyone is happy to hear there’s nothing of interest (or concern) in the tropics at this time. It’s interesting to remember Barry is an almost rare occurrence for Louisiana, being just the fourth July hurricane to strike the Bayou State since 1851.
