FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Barry moves on, drier days on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, Barry was downgraded to a post-tropical system. While no longer a true tropical system, the remnants of Barry still have the potential to be a flood-maker as the system heads from Arkansas into Missouri and the northeast in the coming days. Indeed, Barry’s large-scale counterclockwise flow is still plainly evident on satellite and radar, and that flow pattern continues to pull moisture off the Gulf and across the Bayou State. While the major rain threat is ending for Louisiana, that broad threat will mean maintaining rain chances at 40% to 50% Tuesday.