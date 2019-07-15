Brothers wanted on drug, weapon charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two brothers accused of drug and weapon violations.
The brothers, Jashown Garrett and Malik Garrett, are wanted on several counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances while in the possession of a firearm and resisting officers.
Jashown, 20, is described as a black male who is 5′ 11″ tall, weighing about 195 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Malik, 24, is also described as a black male who is 5′ 9″ tall, weighing around 170 lbs. He also has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the brothers’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.