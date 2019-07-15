Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa rode out Barry in Vegas attending conference

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One day after decaring a state of emergency for his parish, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was checking in to a hotel in Las Vegas, according to a report by The Advocate.
Although Barry didn't live up to its devastating forecast, in the days leading up to a Category 1 landfall, communities along the Amite, Comite, Mississippi, and Tickfaw rivers braced for a worst-case scenario comparable to the great flood of 2016.
After the worst of the storm had passed early Monday morning, Matassa and an entourage of his key staff were still in the gambling capitol of the nation for the last day of a three-day conference, The Advocate learned.
City, parish, and state officials met with media multiple times leading up to and during the tropical storm force winds and rains, urging people to remain vigilant. Matassa was noticeably absent from similar daily briefings in his parish.
The parish president holds key powers to make important decisions, such as whether to issue evacuation orders or direct the purchase of emergency equipment. If absent, the parish president must appoint his designee. Under the chain of command laid out in the home rule charter, that person is usually the chief administrative officer. That person, Ken Dawson, was also in Las Vegas. Gwen LeBlanc, the parish finance director, was given the job, according to the council chair.
The Advocate reached Matassa at his hotel room at Caesars Palace early Monday morning. Matassa defended attending the previously scheduled conference.
