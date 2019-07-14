Plaquemines Parish lifts evacuation order for the Westbank

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Plaquemines Parish Government has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for residents living on the West Bank.
Residents living outside of the parish’s levee protection system from Oakville to Venice were told to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Barry.
The order was officially lifted at 10 a.m.
Residents are asked to use caution while traveling to Myrtle Grove, Pointe Celeste and West Pointe-a-la-Hache.
Saturday, levees in those areas were over topped causing flooding. The water has since receded but some debris was left behind on Highway 23.
The mandatory evacuation order for the East Bank was lifted by parish officials Saturday.
