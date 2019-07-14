Medical center evacuated after generators fail during Tropical Storm Barry

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health assisted other emergency officials and hospital staff to evacuate Iberia Medical Center shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
Hospital staff said Sunday a mechanical malfunction around 1 a.m. left the facility without power temporarily. Power was eventually restored around 3 a.m.
On the advice of the facility’s administration, all patients were evacuated. Hospital staff began notifying family members as to location of the evacuated patients.
The Office of the Governor announced later that 51 patients were transferred to hospitals, 1 patient was being transported to the Mega Shelter in Alexandria, and 2 patients were discharged after the power.
The facility’s emergency department will remain open with limited capabilities and an ambulance stationed outside.
