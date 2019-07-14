Family displaced after fire destroys home in Ascension Parish

A family of three escaped a house fire that destroyed a house in Ascension Parish.
By Danae Leake | July 14, 2019 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 3:51 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A family of three is without a home after flames tore through their house on Saturday afternoon in the midst of Tropical Storm Barry.

Firefighters with the Galvez-Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wishing Stone Drive in the Keystone subdivision. The fire started at around 1:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

The family, which included a 6-year-old, had been sleeping during the fire before a neighbor woke them up. They were able to escape the fire, but the home was destroyed.

No one was injured during the fire.

A Gofundme fundraiser calling for support for the displaced family was created Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

