Authorities search for missing child out of Sherwood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a missing/endangered child advisory for a three-year-old child in Central Arkansas.
According to a Twitter post from the Arkansas State Police, authorities are looking for God Dickerson, 3, of Sherwood.
The advisory noted that Dickerson was taken from his home around 10 a.m. July 14 by Rodney Dickerson, who left the area in a maroon Chevrolet Caprice with a license plate of AR 320 YJA.
The child was last seen wearing a red graphic tank top, grey shorts and no shoes. He is two feet, six inches tall and weighs 30 pounds.
Anyone who has seen God Dickerson or Rodney Dickerson can call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.
