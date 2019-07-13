75-year-old woman found dead in trunk of car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a 75-year-old woman was found dead in the trunk of a car and the cause of her death is unknown.
According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Sadie Roberts Joseph was found at roughly 3:45 p.m. on Friday, July 12. The car was located in the 2300 block of North 20th Street, which is located off I-110 near Choctaw.
Officials did not say how she was discovered.
Joseph’s home is located on Kaufman Street, which is roughly 3.5 miles from where her body was found.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.