Tangipahoa Parish opens two shelters due to concerns of potential flooding

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish officials have opened two shelters for residents in the parish concerned with potential flooding from Tropical Storm Barry.
According to Tangipahoa Parish EOC Director Dawson Primes, they are monitoring the potential for river flooding and flooding from projected heavy rainfall.
Two of the areas Primes say they are monitoring for potential river flooding are the Natalbany River at Baptist and the Tangipahoa River at Robert.
The parish has issued a recommended, voluntary evacuation order for all residents south of Highway 22 and low lying areas.
Officials have opened two shelters at Kentwood High School and Hammond Westside Montessori School.
Residents who choose to stay at the shelters are asked to bring all necessary items to ride out the storm.
For complete storm information on the go, or in case you leave town: fox8live.com/apps.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.