Power outage reports, maps for Entergy and DEMCO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power outage reports began rolling in early Saturday morning for Entergy and DEMCO as Barry prepares to make landfall in St. Mary Parish.
Thousands are without power in Livingston, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee parishes in the WAFB viewing area.
Thousands of others outside of the viewing area, including Terrebonne, St. Charles, Orleans, and Jefferson parishes were also reporting outages.
Crews will respond to assess damage as soon as it is safe to do so.
