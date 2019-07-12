Judge Clayton Davis denies mistrial motion in Kevin Daigle trial

At 12:30 p.m. the jury heard from defense expert, neuroscientist, Jeffrey Lewine of the Mind Research Network. When testifying he is actually associated with the consulting group, Mindset. He testified about so-called mitigating factors the defense will use to try to persuade jurors not to vote for execution. He gave detailed technical information about how they study the brain and test for abnormalities caused by many things from traumatic brain injury to substance abuse.