Cell service providers offering unlimited talk, text, data as Barry encroaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several cell phone service providers have announced they will be providing relief for customers during the coming potential for severe weather.
AT&T is providing unlimited talk, text, and data access to AT&T Wireless and AT&T Prepaid customers in 22 parishes from July 12 to July 18.
AT&T says they will issue credits and waive additional service charges for wiresless customers with billing addresses and prepaid customers with phone numbers in zip codes within these parishes.
AT&T customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but bills will reflect credits and waived charges.
Verizon announced they will provide unlimited domestic talk, text, and data through July 16 to customers in these zip codes affected by Barry. If you have any questions or concerns, call customer care at 1-800-922-0204.
Sprint will waive talk, text, and data overages fees for customers in these zip codes. Sprint’s retail locations will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area. Check the store locator tool to find a store nearest to you.
