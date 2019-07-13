Barry makes landfall, weakens to tropical storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barry has made landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm, according to a 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Barry is five miles from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and 30 miles south-southwest of Lafayette.
Maximum sustained winds are around 70 mph. Minimum central pressure is 996 mb.
NHC states there is dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and wind conditions continuing across the north central gulf coast. Barry is moving about 6 mph northeast of Intracoastal City.
The slow movement of Barry will result in a long duration of heavy rainfall and flood threat along the central Gulf Coast and inland through the lower Mississippi Valley through the weekend into early next week.
FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 92.1 West. Barry is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and a turn toward the north-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will move through southern Louisiana this afternoon, into central Louisiana tonight, and into northern Louisiana on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph (115 km/h) with higher gusts, and these winds are located over water to the southeast of the center. Weakening is expected as Barry moves farther inland, and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The National Ocean Service station at Eugene Island, Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 61 mph and a wind gust of 72 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.41 inches).
RAINFALL
Heavy rains and the resulting flooding remains the number one threat from Barry, but we do not want to downplay the tropical wind threat. Projections are still calling for widespread 10” to 15” rain totals over the next few days, with isolated totals of 20” or more to the east of the forecast track. These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Over the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations of 4″ to 8″ are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12″.
The WAFB region has already experienced passing showers and rain bands over the last 24 hours with that activity expected to continue into the afternoon and evening, but the heaviest rains are expected from Saturday morning into Saturday night, with some locations potentially seeing as much as 10” of rain within a 24-hour period.
The WAFB Storm Team continues to field questions referencing the “mega flood” of August 2016. Stated simply, we do NOT anticipate a repeat of the 2016 flood. However, given the latest rain forecast data, this event is certainly going to be a memorable one for the area. Local river forecasts, likely those for the Amite, Comite, and Tickfaw rivers, continue to see increases in their respective forecast crests. The Storm Team anticipates this trend will continue into Saturday.
Every flood event is unique and comparisons between events are difficult at best, especially for bigger events. However, from a very generalized perspective, the Storm Team suggests the flood patterns seen during 2001‘s Tropical Storm Allison may be a reasonable analog for comparative purposes with the forecast for this event.
WIND
Hurricane conditions are expected in the Hurricane Warning area Friday night or Saturday, with tropical storm conditions beginning during the next few hours. Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by Friday night or Saturday morning. Tropical storm conditions are spreading across the Tropical Storm Warning area in southeastern Louisiana at this time. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area by Friday night or Saturday. Wind gusts to tropical storm force in squalls are possible along portions of the coasts of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle through Saturday night.
In addition, tropical-storm force winds are likely to extend deep into the Bayou State. For metro Baton Rouge, the probability of tropical-storm force winds is currently set at 70% or more.
Conditions remain favorable for further strengthening. The rainfall forecast has increased, according to the National Weather Service. Hurricane conditions are expected along a portion of the coast of Louisiana, where a Hurricane Warning has been issued. People in these areas should rush their preparations to completion. Tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in the warning area by Friday.
STORM SURGE
Storm surge could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:
Intracoastal City to Shell Beach...3 to 6 ft
Shell Beach to Biloxi MS...3 to 5 ft
Lake Pontchartrain...3 to 5 ft
Biloxi MS to the Mississippi/Alabama border...2 to 4 ft
Lake Maurepas...1 to 3 ft
Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.
RIVER LEVELS
The NWS River Forecast Center in Slidell released updated river forecasts late Friday afternoon that resulted in significant increases in the expected crests along a number of the local rivers. Prior forecasts only included 48 hours worth of rainfall and thus weren’t capturing the full rain event, so the new forecasts were run with the inclusion of forecast rainfall into next week.
Most notably, the updated forecasts indicate the potential for the Comite River at Joor Road to crest near/at record levels, very similar to what occurred in August of 2016. The updated forecasts for sites along the Amite now indicate the potential for flooding that surpasses what occurred during Tropical Storm Allison, but fall a little shy of the 2016 flood. The best comparison for the current Amite forecasts may be flooding similar to what occurred in 1983.
Forecast crests were also increased for the Tickfaw and Tangipahoa rivers, and while not quite as high as the Amite and Tickfaw, the updates do indicate the potential for the Tickfaw at Holden and the Tangipahoa at Robert to reach “major” flood stage.
The important thing to note with these updates is the numbers are highly contingent upon the accuracy of the rainfall forecast. Until the rain event actually begins to unfold across the area this weekend, uncertainty will remain very high on where exactly these numbers end up. For most sites, you can assume the forecasts to be something close to a “worst case” scenario.
The current forecast shows a small rise of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge to around 43′. The lowest levees in Baton Rouge protect up to around 48′.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Intracoastal City to Grand Isle
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans
- Intracoastal City to Sabine Pass
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Intracoastal City to Biloxi
- Lake Pontchartrain
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- Biloxi to the Mississippi/Alabama border
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle
- Intracoastal City to Cameron
Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.
Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area generally within 48 hours.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal issued a statewide burn ban Thursday, July 11 ahead of the expected tropical weather. This is to assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers during the storm. Violation of this ban could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.
