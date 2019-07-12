REPORT: Father of former LSU guard Tremont Waters found dead in motel; investigation underway

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WAFB) - The father of former LSU point guard Tremont Waters was found dead in a motel room Thursday, according to an Associated Press report.
The report stated West Haven police confirmed Ed Waters, 49, was found dead at a Super 8 and that his death is being labeled as “untimely.” An investigation is underway.
Tremont Waters was selected in the second round at No. 51 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft and just signed a two-way contract with the team earlier this week.
He led the Tigers in scoring this past season with 15.3 points per game. He averaged 15.6 points and just under six assists per game in his two seasons in Baton Rouge.
He shot 42.35% from the floor, including nearly 34% from three-point range. He also shot over 80% from the charity stripe. He also averaged almost 2.5 steals per game.
Tremont Waters was a 4-star prospect, averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.6 steals per game while shooting 87.3% from the free throw line as a senior in 2017 for Notre Dame High School in West Haven.
He played in 66 games at LSU, starting 61, and played just under 32 minutes a game. He holds the school record for steals in a season with 96.
