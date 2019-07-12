Flood protection authority announces closures for Barry

State, local leaders urge people to prepare now
By Chris Finch | July 12, 2019 at 9:34 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 1:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Flood Protection Authority-East will continue closures due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Barry.

- Beginning at 10:00 AM the sector gates at Bayou Bienvenue and Caernarvon will close.

- We are monitoring Highway 46 but it remains open at this time.

- Beginning at 10:00 AM crews will close floodgates on Highway 11 in New Orleans East. We will also place barricades at both ends of the roadway.

- Hwy 39 Floodgate (St. Bernard Highway) at the St. Bernard / Plaquemines Parish line

- The Surge Barrier located in New Orleans East, will close at 6:00 PM Thursday. Immediately following we will close the Seabrook Sector Gate located at the mouth of the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal (IHNC).

Posted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

