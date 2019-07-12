FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First impacts of TS Barry to be felt soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of the latest update this Friday morning, the center of Tropical Storm Barry is about 95 miles SW of the mouth of the Mississippi River or about 125 miles SSE of Morgan City.
Highest sustained winds are still at 50 mph; moving very slowly WNW at 5 mph; much of SE LA is under a Tropical Storm WARNING and a Flash Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The tropical storm is expected to strengthen – turning toward the NW later today, followed by a turn to the north tomorrow – making landfall on the verge of a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane early tomorrow morning likely near St. Mary parish.
Expect heavy rainfall – in the range of 10 to 15 inches – plus, tropical storm winds that may lead to power outages. Finish all preparations today to keep you and your family safe.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.