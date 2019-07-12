Father facing negligent homicide charges after daughter dies in house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigation into the death of a two-year-old has landed the girl's father in jail.
Amirrah Williams, 2, died in a house fire on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 29. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office determined Williams' cause of death to be smoke inhalation.
The fatal fire caused the Office of State Fire Marshal to launch an investigation. Investigators say the girl and her father, Antonio Williams, were found together in a bedroom. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Witnesses told officials that Antonio was seen pulling up to the house during the fire. Witnesses say he was seen running from his vehicle to the back of the house and was not seen again until he was pulled from the house by firefighters.
Investigators say Amirrah had no apparent burn injuries on her body, but her father was burned on his forehead, shoulder, both arms, and nose.
"These burns indicate that Williams traveled through the fire due to his bedroom sustaining minimal fire damage and his daughter's bedroom sustaining no observable fire damage," the arrest report states.
Cell phone records were collected and investigators determined that Antonio’s phone was on LSU’s campus just prior to the time of the fire.
A warrant was issued for Antonio’s arrest on July 9, and he turned himself in on July 11.
