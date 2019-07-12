At least one child reportedly ejected from vehicle during wreck in Gonzales; 3 others hurt

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a wreck Friday evening involving at least one child being ejected from a vehicle.
The wreck happened around 5 p.m. on Airline Highway near Duplessis. At least one child was ejected from a vehicle. A witness says a vehicle appeared to run a red light, causing the wreck.
Louisiana State Police says four people, including a child, were injured. Two people sustained serious injuries and two sustained moderate injuries.
Two medical helicopters responded to the scene.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
