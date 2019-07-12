Astros’ Alex Bregman takes ground ball to the chin; exits game against Rangers early

ARLINGTON, Texas (WAFB) - Former LSU baseball standout and current MLB All-Star with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, exited Thursday night’s game against the Texas Rangers after a ground ball hit him in the face.
Bregman, who was playing short stop at the time, took a bad hop grounder off his jaw, causing a cut.
Astros manager AJ Hinch said it looked like Bregman’s chin was split open, but the former Tiger still wanted to stay in the game. The team took him out to get checked by a doctor.
