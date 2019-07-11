TROPICAL STORM BARRY: Resources for south Louisiana residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service announced Thursday, July 11 just before 10 a.m.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Barry is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by late Friday. The latest forecasts for TS Barry predict it will make a Louisiana landfall by Saturday.
AIRBNB OPEN HOMES PROGRAM
Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program www.airbnb.com/stormbarry to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the regions impacted by Tropical Storm Barry. The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the activation area including southern Louisiana, and parts of Texas and Alabama.
Airbnb Hosts within the affected area have the ability to opt into listing their homes for $0, offering accommodations free of charge to those in need by visiting www.airbnb.com/stormbarry. The goal of the Open Homes Program is to ensure those able to open their homes, as well as anyone who are affected and in need of temporary accommodation, know that this option exists.
The Open Homes Program is currently available through July 31. As a public service, Airbnb is asking news outlets in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama to share the following link: www.airbnb.com/stormbarry.
SALVATION ARMY MEN’S EMERGENCY SHELTER
The Salvation Army Center of Hope Men’s Emergency Shelter will open its doors at 4 p.m., Friday, July 12, remaining open 24 hours a day until the storm has passed and conditions are again safe. Beds will be provided on a first come first serve basis with a maximum capacity of 80 men. Men will be served three meals a day and provided with a place to shower, sleep, and wash their clothing.
If you would like to help provide assistance to those in need, there is a great need for lunches, bottled water, and hygiene items. Donated items may be dropped off at The Salvation Army, 7361 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge. For items needing pick up, please call The Salvation Army at 225-367-6903 or 225-326-0726.
DISASTER DISTRESS HELPLINE
Preparing for natural disasters such as those that could be brought by Tropical Storm Barry presently in the Gulf of Mexico can be overwhelming and can seriously affect emotional health. It is common to experience anxiety and depression-like symptoms tied to worrying about the chance or occurrence of injury or property damage.
The Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects prior to and after such severe storm activity.
The Helpline is a 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week free, multilingual and confidential service that provides crisis counseling and support to those impacted by natural disasters.
Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers with a range of symptoms.
