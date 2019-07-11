TRACKING BARRY: Evacuations issued ahead of severe tropical weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service announced Thursday just before 10 a.m.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Barry is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane by late Friday. The latest forecasts for TS Barry predict it will make a Louisiana landfall by Saturday.
Several evacuation orders have been issued, some mandatory and some voluntary. The following evacuations are in effect:
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
A voluntary evacuation has been issued for the area along the Amite River (River Road and surrounding areas). Those in low-lying areas are encouraged to seek higher ground on a voluntary basis.
JEFFERSON PARISH
A mandatory evacuation was issued for Grand Isle beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
LAFOURCHE PARISH
A voluntary evacuation was issued for the areas south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. A voluntary evacuation is in effect for Port Fourchon.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH
A mandatory evacuation was issued for the entire east bank beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 11. Parts of the west bank are also under a mandatory evacuation, spanning from the Oakville floodgate south to Venice. Voluntary evacuations were issued for the same areas.
CLICK HERE for more on evacuations in Plaquemines Parish.
ST. JOHN PARISH
A voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents in low-lying areas including:
- Pleasure Bend
- Frenier Landing
- Akers
- Peavine Road
- Areas that typically have issues with flooding during heavy rain events
ST. MARTIN PARISH
A voluntary evacuation order was issued for lower St. Martin Parish Thursday, July 11. Anyone who wishes to comply with the voluntary evacuation and needs assistance can call the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808.
TERREBONNE PARISH
A voluntary evacuation is in effect for all areas outside of Morganza hurricane levee and in Zone 1 areas of the parish beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 12. Click here for the parish evacuation zone map. Parish residents who need shelter can go to the Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret St. The shelter will open at 7 a.m. Friday. Evacuees should bring food, water, medicines, bedding, baby formula, and supplies for at least three days. Those needing rides to the shelter should call 985-873-6357.
