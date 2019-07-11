TRACKING BARRY: Evacuations issued ahead of severe tropical weather

A voluntary evacuation is in effect for all areas outside of Morganza hurricane levee and in Zone 1 areas of the parish beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 12. Click here for the parish evacuation zone map. Parish residents who need shelter can go to the Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret St. The shelter will open at 7 a.m. Friday. Evacuees should bring food, water, medicines, bedding, baby formula, and supplies for at least three days. Those needing rides to the shelter should call 985-873-6357.