SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West Feliciana Saints

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp took us to West Feliciana on Wednesday to visit with the Saints.
“We got some dogs on defense," said senior defensive end/tight end Arin Spears. "Physical. No surrendering. Just mean. Aggressive.”
Spears was talking about a Saints defense that delivered some big hits in the team’s spring game against Slaughter.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds, No. 3 Delvin Whittaker is a man-child of a freshman linebacker and running back.
No. 23 O’Koryea Anderson is a senior linebacker that will pop you also.
And, with No. 25 Nyjal Kelly assuming a larger role on offense this year, West Feliciana hopes to return to its state championship days of two seasons ago.
“When somebody knows you have the potential to win a state championship, like we did two years ago, puts a lot of expectations on us,” said senior linebacker Jackson Fazio. “So, we like to have that.”
“So far, summer’s been great - working out, a little 7-on-7,” explained head coach Rob Odum. “The kids are really getting after it. We couldn’t be more proud of them.”
“I just want to win another ring,” added senior fullback Malik Jacob. “Teammates - they’re doing a good job. Love the guys to death man.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.