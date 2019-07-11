SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dunham Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It's the question most people are probably asking when it comes to the Dunham Tigers and Sportsline Summer Camp.
"Since Derek left, there's not really replacing a Derek Stingley, so next man has to be up and ready to take his place and do the best that they can do," said senior linebacker Cobin Leindecker.
Head coach Neil Weiner has already started finding some answers after losing his star and leader to LSU.
In the spring game against Catholic Pointe Coupee, the big hits from Devin Taylor in the secondary definitely got our attention. Taylor is also a threat at wide receiver. He's one of a dozen seniors, most who will be going both ways for a 9-1 team that lost six starters on both offense and defense.
Meanwhile, sophomore Kalante Wilson, No. 22, figures to produce plenty of big plays at running back behind an experienced offensive line, considered large by 2A standards.
The biggest question is at the quarterback position. Senior Stephen Still is one of three options to take command under center. Patrick Day, who's strength is more of a dual threat, certainly showed up in 7-on-7 play this summer. However, waiting in the wings is senior Rhett Guidry, an experienced 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior who's more valuable at tight end and defensive end, but clearly knows the offense and showed it with the reps he got in the spring game.
Joining him on the defense are a couple of key playmakers at linebacker. Leindecker, a five-year starter, will be in the middle. Nick Suire was literally running all over the place against the Hornets, making big hits and falling on fumbles from his outside linebacker position for a defense featuring Guidry.
"He's going to be a real weapon," said Weiner. "He was our best defensive lineman last year and was unanimous first team all-district defensive end. He'll play some quarterback for us because he knows our offense better than any of the other guys, but he's a real weapon with that kind of height playing wide receiver and tight end as well."
"Our defensive line, we have really big dudes and our linebacking corps is pretty much all coming back," Leindecker added.
"I think our strength on defense is pretty most likely the linebackers because we have a lot of depth there and then, our DBs are pretty young," Suire explained.
We’re going to break a little early for storm coverage over the next three days, but we’ll make it up starting next Friday after SEC and SWAC media days are over in Birmingham.
