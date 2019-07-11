SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dunham Tigers

The biggest question is at the quarterback position. Senior Stephen Still is one of three options to take command under center. Patrick Day, who's strength is more of a dual threat, certainly showed up in 7-on-7 play this summer. However, waiting in the wings is senior Rhett Guidry, an experienced 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior who's more valuable at tight end and defensive end, but clearly knows the offense and showed it with the reps he got in the spring game.