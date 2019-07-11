Owner finalized plans for Roleaux Foundation to honor fallen companion, help other area animals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - David Mohr, who lost his canine best friend in one of the most tragic ways imaginable, has announced he plans to start a foundation in Roleaux’s name.
The Roleaux Foundation will be an effort to assist in the fostering and adoption of animals that need great forever homes.
Impressively, and from his hospital bed, David is still in talks and taking meetings with a couple of organizations to get the foundation off the ground and define the focus but he’s expected to make an announcement very soon.
“It’s not about me,” Mohr said. “It’s about Roleaux and his impact on the community.”
Mohr says it will include not just fostering and adoptions, but also branch out into a fundraising effort for area shelters to offer supplies, medicine, bedding and other needed items.
He says he believes it’s what Roleaux would want.
“Roleaux is talking to me," Mohr said. “He’s saying ‘Don’t forget about my friends, other pups that are in shelters that need should be adopted and fostered.'”
Mohr posted a collection of photos of his dog to Facebook and was asking for people to vote on which one should be made into a canvas print.
“I wish all of you could have met this special canine. I hope with all the photos I’ve posted, you were able to get a glimpse into the life of Roleaux,” Mohr said.
Roleaux was found dead after a woman allegedly stole his truck and left it by the side of the road.
