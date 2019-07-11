Missing child alert issued for Crenshaw County 10-year-old

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County officials are asking the public to help locate a missing child.
According to the Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency, 10-year-old Destiny Brown was last seen on North Bolling Avenue in Rutledge.
The EMA says Destiny is 4 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word butterflies written on it in white letters with yellow shorts.
If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement or the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office.
No other details about Brown’s disappearance have been released.
