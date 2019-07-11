License revoked at child care center after child left in hot van alone

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education revoked the license of A-Z Kidzzone Daycare and Learning Center in Ascension Parish after a child was left alone in a hot van following a field trip, and the center failed to report the incident to the child’s parents and to the appropriate state agencies.
Department officials say they received a complaint on June 19 that a child was left alone in a hot van owned by the center for an undetermined amount of time following a field trip to a local water park. The child was able to unlock the vehicle, exit it, walk to the front of the early learning center, and knock on the door to be let inside.
The center failed to notify parents until after they called about the incident, and also did not comply with rules dictating that they report the incident within 24 hours to the department’s Division of Licensing and to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which investigates instances of possible child abuse and neglect.
Furthermore, department officials say the center failed to obtain and maintain signed parent authorization for the field trip, record the names of the children, staff and drivers traveling in each van who attended the field trip, and conduct a visual passenger check and a face-to-name count during any part of the field trip.
The center has 15 days to appeal the decision.
