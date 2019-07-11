Gov. Edwards request Federal Emergency Declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards contacted President Donald Trump Thursday, July 11, requesting a Federal Declaration of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Barry making landfall along the Louisiana coast.
An excerpt from the letter relays the gravity of the storm’s potential impacts in the state. Read that excerpt below:
“Over the past 24 hours, 28 parishes have issued parish emergency declarations, 14 parishes are in the process of completing their emergency declarations, and more are anticipated over the next 24 to 48 hours.”
The request additionally ask the federal government to distribute supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed.
Read the full letter by clicking the link here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.