FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical development latest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As you’re waking up, Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is still not a tropical depression – the center of circulation is not well defined and it has barely moved the past several hours.
However, conditions are still favorable for further strengthening and a tropical depression, followed by tropical storm expected later today. Currently located about 125 miles SSE of the mouth of the Mississippi River, highest winds are 30 mph, moving to the W at 5 mph.
The forecast continues to call for this system to become a Category 1 hurricane overnight Friday/early Saturday before making landfall along the Louisiana coast.
