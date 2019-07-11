FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First impacts of TS Barry to be felt soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our focus will be on Barry right on into the weekend, but well in advance of the storm making landfall, fringe impacts in the way of passing rainbands will be possible Thursday afternoon. The quick-hitting bands of showers and t-storms will produce downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
A few instances of damaging winds can’t be ruled out and the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather posted for areas just southeast of metro Baton Rouge. Outside of any rain areas, heat will be a big story, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values peaking above 105° in many spots.
Friday will again feature passing rain bands, with winds slowly ramping up through the day. Conditions will be worse for those along the coast, with tropical storm winds becoming likely by the afternoon hours. Those of us away from the coast should have the better part of the day to complete any last-minute preparations between the occasional rain bands.
Weather will go downhill quickly Saturday as Barry makes landfall likely as a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane. Tropical storm conditions will spread over much of the area, with widespread heavy rains near and east of the track. The heavy rain threat is likely to peak Saturday with a Moderate to High Risk of excessive rainfall currently posted for the majority of the Baton Rouge area.
Barry will lift northward by Sunday, but winds will only slowly diminish with some passing rain bands still likely to produce locally heavy rainfall. Even into Monday, good rain chances look to linger before things finally settle down for the remainder of next week.
