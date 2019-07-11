Family wants justice in loved one’s death nearly a decade after accused dognapper questioned in case

In an interview with WAFB’s Scottie Hunter, Rogers’ sister says he never stood a chance back in January of 2010 when he met Aguillard for a night that somehow ended with him dead. She says he met the woman through a mutual friend and agreed to meet up at a motel in New Roads. At some point that night, he fell down the concrete stairs and hit his head. Investigators tell WAFB she loaded Rogers into his own truck and took off, but they were not headed to the hospital. Aguillard allegedly told police the 40 year old later fell out of the truck at a gas station, but the chief deputy coroner in West Baton Rouge, Yancy Guerin, says the story did not match up.