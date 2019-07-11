ASPCA offers tips to keep pets safe during severe tropical weather

“The ASPCA strongly urges residents in the pathway of Tropical Storm Barry to bring their pets with them if they have to evacuate their homes,” said Dick Green, senior director of ASPCA Disaster Response. “While the ASPCA and local agencies stand ready to assist as needed, a pet’s first line of defense is a well-prepared owner. By following the necessary steps to incorporate your pets into your evacuation plans, you’re vastly improving the likelihood of keeping your entire family together and your pets safe.”