Animal shelter needs help housing animals ahead of storm

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue is attempting to locate homes for dozens of animals ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. The organization says it may be forced to euthanize all animals kept outdoors at its facility if employees are unable to move the pets out of the danger zone.
Employees ask 501c3 organizations, or those who may be able to connect them with an organization outside of an area where flooding is a threat, please contact the shelter via there Facebook page.
