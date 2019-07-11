Animal shelter needs help housing animals ahead of storm

By Kevin Foster | July 11, 2019 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 4:55 PM

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue is attempting to locate homes for dozens of animals ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. The organization says it may be forced to euthanize all animals kept outdoors at its facility if employees are unable to move the pets out of the danger zone.

Employees ask 501c3 organizations, or those who may be able to connect them with an organization outside of an area where flooding is a threat, please contact the shelter via there Facebook page.

Update we can move 20 dogs to Bellevue Animal Clinic...to board. Donations can be called in to cover their cost of...

Posted by St. Landry Parish Animal Control & Rescue on Thursday, July 11, 2019

