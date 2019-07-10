Two men wanted for stealing $1,500 worth in lighters from gas station in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who stole lighters valued at $1,500 at a gas station in Ascension Parish.
On July 2, the men entered a Circle K gas station on Highway 73 and I-10, and stole a large display case containing the lighters, according to the Ascension Parish sheriff’s Office.
The men left the scene in an older model dark-colored Ford Explorer SUV. One of the men was seen wearing a red shirt that read “Thomas Family Reunion 2019” on the front of it.
The men are believed to have also stolen bottles of liquor from the store on June 25.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the agency’s anonymous tip line. Tips can also be submitted to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344 STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
