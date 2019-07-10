Forecasts call for Hurricane Barry to make La. landfall by Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest forecasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 predict it will become Hurricane Barry and make a Louisiana landfall by Saturday.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), PTC #2 is expected to become Tropical Depression by Thursday, Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday night, and a Category 1 hurricane Friday.
Landfall is expected Saturday, potentially in southwest and south central Louisiana.
A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City. Life-threatening flooding is possible within 48 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City. Tropical force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.
This system is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through the weekend, with isolated maximum rainfall totals of 18 inches not out of the question.
On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of heavy rainfall expected to impact the area.
Heavy rainfall will be the main concern from the Florida Panhandle to the Upper Texas Coast, extending inland across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, much of Louisiana, and eastern Texas. The main threat for most of the WAFB area will be widespread rains of 4” to 6” with locally higher totals.
We are not concerned about prolonged tropical-storm-force winds throughout the WAFB region but localized strong winds and storm surge could be an issue for WAFB‘s coastal parishes.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.