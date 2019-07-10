SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Woodlawn Panthers

Randall is entering his first year with the Panthers, taking over the program back in March and directing the squad during their spring game against the Walker Wildcats. Woodlawn has at least two impressive weapons on offense in senior running back #21, Jonero Scott, and #4 senior wide receiver, Terrell Smith. Scott rushed for over 700 yards last season, while Smith can be moved around and used in different ways to attack defenses. Senior Josh Serio, #15, has seen his share of playing time in the past at quarterback and hopes to be the starter in 2019. However, like many players on the roster, hardly has a spot locked up the first year head coach.