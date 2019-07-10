SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Baker Buffaloes

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp is taking us to Baker High School to visit with the Buffaloes. Former Glen Oaks and Southern Jags quarterbacking great, Eric Randall, is now entering his fourth year as the Buffaloes’ head coach.
After finishing 3-7 in 2017, the Buffaloes went 7-5 in 2018, winning a playoff game, then hosting a playoff game for the first time in 12 years. Coach Randall believes he has built a program and now has about 24 seniors returning to make a run at something very significant.
Baker is excited about a pair of thrilling running backs. Senior Desmond Windon has rushed for a total of roughly 2,700 yards over the last two seasons, while Kiley Clifton scooted his way to 900 yards on the ground in 2018. Coach Randall’s old school approach might have been a little hard to take at first, but now it’s leading to results.
“I read something one day on Facebook it said something about Paul Bear Brian, see I make practice difficult because if you wanna’ quit on me, I want you to quit at practice and that’s the kind of deal. A lot of kids are coming from a lot of different places with their own ideologies on how things should look, even the parents. Ya’ know, I want to make things hostile to be able to take all. You play against West Fel, you play against U-High, you play against Brusly, you know Madison Prep. It’s a monster of a schedule in 3A. One year, we had two state champions come out of the same district. Well ya’ know, he fusses at us, but when he fusses at us we don’t put our head down, we just work through everything and I know he’s my father, but on the field he’s more like a coach," said Randall.
”No favoritism toward me. I get it just like everybody else, even worse. First ima’ start out with our O-line. Thanks to them, they open up big holes for us to make our right reads. It’s easy, it’s real fun. You just open up a hole, they take it 60, 70 yards to the house," Randall said.
Click here for more on the school’s football program.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.