Southern women’s basketball team hosts ‘Bowling with the Champs’ fundraiser

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team is asking for the public’s help with a special fundraiser.
The Lady Jags are hosting “Bowling with the Champs” Sunday, July 14 at Quarters in Baton Rouge.
Participants will compete against other teams in the Baton Rouge area, including some SU coaches and athletic staff.
Head coach Carlos Funchess and now assistant coach Adrian Sanders visited WAFB Wednesday to talk about the event.
Call 225-771-3220 or email adrian_sanders@subr.edu for more information.
