Sandbags available ahead of potential severe tropical weather

(WAFB) - Days away from potential tropical activity, city leaders throughout the Baton Rouge area have gotten sand and sandbags to help people prepare. Leaders also encourage residents to prepare and secure their homes, especially outside items that may float away or damage property. Check ditches for debris, including leaves and cut grass.
Sandbags are available in the following locations:
BAKER
- Baker Public Works Yard – 1507 Mississippi St. (staff on-site to assist from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
- Baker City Hall – 3325 Groom Rd.
BATON ROUGE
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Hwy.
- BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.
- BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac St.
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
- BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Rd.
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Ln.
- BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Rd.
- BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss St.
- St. George Fire HQ – 14100 Airline Hwy.
DENHAM SPRINGS (for assistance, call 225-665-8121)
- Government Drive across from the fire station (bring your own shovel)
As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center has given Invest 92L an 80% chance of development by Saturday. Invest 92L could eventually become Tropical Storm Berry. Development into a hurricane currently seems unlikely, but cannot be discounted due to warm water temperatures and mid to upper level winds.
