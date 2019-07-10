REPORT: Photo of Kevin Gates flashing cash in Louisiana prison spurs investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates posted a series of pictures on his Instagram page Monday flashing several hundreds of dollars in cash.
According to his post, Gates was visiting his son and other friends who are inmates at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. Photos showed him sitting around a table and outside on a picnic bench with his friends.
“I went up to the Prison today to visit #LeeLucus #CMurder #Mac #BigMarlo and #Cornbread everybody in these photos have been gone over 20 years,” Gates said in his post.
Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick told The Advocate an investigation into the pictures is underway.
“As indicated in the photograph, it appears Mr. Gates had a large sum of cash, which is unacceptable, and a violation,” Pastorick told The Advocate. “It is against Elayn Hunt Correctional Center policy to bring case exceeding $300 into the prison, and any amount above that is considered contraband.”
Pastorick said Gates is on the visitation list for his son, Lee Lucas, which means he has signed documentation acknowledging the prison’s policies. It’s unclear what penalties Gates could face.
