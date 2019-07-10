Potential tropical development cancels events in Baton Rouge area

(WAFB) - Some events in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas have been canceled because of the potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.
Below you can find a running list of canceled events:
ASSUMPTION PARISH
- ACT test day at Assumption High School. The test day was scheduled for Saturday, July 13, but has now been canceled.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- Baton Rouge bike share launch, originally scheduled for Thursday, July 11, has been canceled and rescheduled for July 18.
- The First Annual Slam’d and Cam’d Car Show has been postponed to Saturday, July 20.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
- Free health screenings at Rouses Market in Denham Springs, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 13 has been canceled. Organizers are rescheduling the health fair.
A broad area of low pressure, Potential Tropical Cyclone #2, is a near certainty to become a tropical depression Wednesday or Thursday, with a Louisiana landfall as a Category 1 hurricane likely late Friday or Saturday.
On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana ahead of the tropical weather that’s expected to significantly impact the state.
The latest forecasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 predict it will become Hurricane Barry and make a Louisiana landfall by Saturday.
