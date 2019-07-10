More on Eddie Rispone, Republican running for La. governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, July 9, WAFB heard from the third person making a run for governor, and he’s from Baton Rouge.
Eddie Rispone is a businessman from Baton Rouge and according to reports, his company ISC Constructors, does $350 million per year in business.
Rispone is a Republican, and he’s never run for political office before, but now he’s running for governor. He was in Baton Rouge Tuesday speaking at an East Baton Rouge Parish Republicans luncheon.
“You have a choice between a career taxes spent, liberal, anti-Trump, career politician, and me: a conservative, pro-Trump outsider with serious business experiences, serious business skills, someone who does not behold in special interests, someone who has the backbone to go after the status quo and turn our state around," Risponse said at the luncheon.
He’s referring to incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards. Rispone spoke extensively about the positives of how he is not a politician and his strong support of President Donald Trump.
Rispone will have to beat out fellow Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham, who he is behind in most polls.
