Man, woman arrested, accused of beating man in head with hammer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly beating a man in the head with a hammer on Wednesday, July 3.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office states on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., homicide detectives were called out to a home in the 5100 block of Parkin Avenue about a 36 year old male victim suffering from injuries to his head after being hit with a hammer.
The victim claims he was attacked by people he knows, later identified as Patrick Hyde and Kayla David, 36. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition with trauma to his face and head, as well as contusions and swelling to the face and large lacerations on his head. Medical staff say he is expected to survive and that his injuries are consistent with being struck with a blunt object.
The report goes on to say the victim told detectives Hyde and David are in a relationship and had been living with him for the past several weeks. The victim and David had reportedly had disagreements over money issues.
The victim says he showed up at his house and was confronted in the driveway by Hyde, who reportedly without provocation, hit him in the face with a closed fist. The victim says he tried to defend himself, and then David hit him in the head with a hammer. He says she then took his wallet, which contained cash, his phone, and keys. The victim says he was ordered back into the house, then Hyde and David fled the house and he called 911.
A blood-stained hammer was found on the scene, investigators say. The victim was able to identify Hyde and David in a photographic lineup.
The report notes David’s criminal history includes arrests for illegal possession of stolen things, prostitution, domestic abuse battery, and numerous drug charges.
David is charged with attempted second degree murder and armed robbery. Hyde is charged with attempted second degree murder, armed robbery, and another charge from a previous bench warrant.
