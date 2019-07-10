Louisiana National Guard preparing for weekend storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana National Guard will station troops and high-water vehicles in vulnerable areas around south Louisiana in anticipation of storms this weekend.
Soldiers spent Wednesday, July 10 testing and preparing their equipment. Each battalion will send boats and trucks specially-equipped to plow through water and debris to problem areas.
“We’re a support agency, here to support the other civil agencies within the State of Louisiana," Lt. Col. William Saint said. “Our job is to fulfill whatever needs that they have and can’t fulfill themselves.”
The guard will also deploy new boats that are wheelchair accessible this year.
Saint says he wants citizens to be vigilant and follow local officials’ advice so they don’t get trapped or stranded. In a best-case scenario, he says the National Guard would not be necessary.
“We want to go in and help everybody that we can, but we don’t want to have to help everybody,” Saint said.
