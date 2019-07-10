Former LSU pitcher Jared Poche decides to retire from professional baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU pitcher Jared Poche has decided to “hang up his cleats.”
Poche made the announcement Wednesday through a post on Instagram.
Poche won 39 games as a Tiger, making him LSU’s all-time pitching wins leader. He finished with a 39-13 record with a 3.02 ERA. He started 70 games on the mound, which is also a school record.
Poche was drafted in the ninth round by the Oakland A’s in the 2017 MLB Draft. He is currently a member of the Stockton Ports, the club’s Class A Advanced California League.
