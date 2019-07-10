FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical development latest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All of our focus is on the Gulf of Mexico as a system intensifies over the coming days and is forecast to landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana on Saturday.
The National Hurricane Center, or NHC, has an area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico steadily intensifying over the coming days as it works its way to the southwest. The system will then turn sharply to the northwest and north towards Louisiana.
The latest forecast from the NHC brings a Category 1 Barry into southwestern Louisiana around midday on Saturday. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches, as well as a Storm Surge Watch, are in effect for sections of coastal Louisiana. One or more of those watches could be upgraded to warnings in the next day or so.
The latest NHC forecast track takes slow-moving Barry into the northern portion of the state by Sunday with the WAFB region on the eastern flank of the track.
Wrap-around rains tied to the large-scale circulation have already been impacting Southeast Louisiana and will spread through the WAFB area from Thursday into Friday.
The primary threat for the WAFB region is heavy rainfall, with widespread double-digit rain totals possible over the next four to five days. Given the system’s relatively slow forward movement and the potential for large rain totals in our area, flooding will become the primary concern as we head into the weekend.
While prolonged high winds do not currently look like a significant problem for the WAFB area, occasional thunderstorm winds and even isolated tornadoes will remain a concern as we keep our eyes on a strengthening Barry.
Make sure that you have your hurricane action plan ready to go and that you’ve done all you can do to minimize flood threats for your property.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.