FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers developing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your Wednesday is starting off with areas of showers already developing on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; in addition, your out the door is warm and steamy with a “feels like” in the lower 90°s.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of SE LA and SW MS under a “low-end” risk for severe weather today; a 50% - 60% coverage of showers and storms, a high of 93°. We’re continuing to closely watch Invest 92L – likely to become a tropical depression later today and a Tropical Storm within the next 24 hours.
There is still much uncertainty regarding the strength of this system as well as its eventual path, but it is becoming more apparent that this system will be a major rainmaker.
