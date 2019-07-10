Evacuation orders issued ahead of severe weather

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Evacuation orders are being issued ahead of the possibly severe weather headed towards the area Wednesday afternoon (July 10).
A mandatory evacuation was ordered for the entire east bank of Plaquemines Parish starting at 6 a.m. Thursday. Parks of the west bank are also under a mandatory evacuation, spanning from the Oakville floodgate south to Venice.
Voluntary evacuations were also issued starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, for the same areas.
Plaquemines Parish’s Kirk Lepine said the order was issued as a cautionary measure in response to the historically high water levels being recorded in the Mississippi River.
Additionally, the mayor of Grand Isle issued a voluntary evacuation ahead of the possible landfall of a tropical storm.
Mayor David Camardelle issued the order just after 3 p.m., as a cautionary measure for the possibility of Tropical Storm-Invest 92 L passing through Grand Isle, which has been projected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no other evacuations had been ordered. FOX 8 will update this post if any others are issues.
Plaquemines officials released the following information for those needing transportation out of the area:
All participating evacuees will be picked up at the satellite sites and transported to the Parish Pickup Point, off loaded from the buses and registered into the evacuation process. Evacuees will then be loaded onto different buses for transfer to a shelter.
Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with us call 504-934-6940 or 504-274-2470 and leave your name, address, quantity of pets, if any (only dogs & cats) and your contact information for follow-up.
Southern End of the Parish Pick-Up locations are Boothville Elementary School Buras Fire Department Plaquemines Parish Government Building
East Bank Parish Pick-Up Location: Phoenix High School
