EBR residents who reported damage from June severe weather won’t get FEMA assistance, city says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish residents who reported damage after severe weather in early June won’t get any funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.
This means homeowners will not have the opportunity to apply for any of FEMA’s major disaster assistance programs for uninsured losses.
Parish officials were notified last week that reports captured from damage assessment surveys conducted after severe storms didn’t meet the level of damage that would call for a request to FEMA for Individual Assistance, a Wednesday release from the Mayor-President’s Office stated.
Over 600 citizen damage assessments were collected through an online survey, handwritten forms and by telephone. The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Information Services Department reviewed each assessment and mapped the reported damage, to include homes, apartments and vehicles.
A total of 388 homes were reported damaged.
The city said officials have contacted local non-profit and volunteer organizations to help in rebuilding and recovery work.
Residents can contact the Mayor’s office at 225-389-3100 for information on assistance with weather-related damages.
