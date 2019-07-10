BRPD placing barricades at sites notorious for flooding

“We’re hoping it’ll save time and it’ll save a life,” he said. “We do ask that the public abide by those barricades, that they don’t go around them. There are several intersections around the city, obviously Acadian, rail road overpass on Acadian, South Acadian, the Chippewa Street, and there are several other locations that we’ll post on our Facebook page that we will be staging those barricades.”