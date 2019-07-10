Baton Rouge man charged in contractor fraud investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested and charged in connection with a 2018 contractor fraud case in Baton Rouge.
An investigation on the reported fraud started August 1, 2018 when a woman told an investigator she had entered an agreement with 40-year-old Martin Williams.
Williams had been paid $31,000 over several payments to complete repairs on the woman’s home. The repairs were suppose to start July 5, 2017 and to be completed by October 10, 2017.
According to the probable cause report, the woman said Williams would come to her residence but no work was ever started. She said she had not seen any supplies purchased necessary to begin repairs.
The woman tried contacting Williams to get an update on the repairs, but he came up with different excuses, according to the report. He eventually stopped taking her calls, and the last time she spoke with Williams was in February 2018.
Williams was charged with residential contractors fraud and misapplication of payments.
